Skyworks launches component portfolio for 5G base stations

Skyworks Solutions launched its portfolio of proprietary solutions for next-generation 5G wireless infrastructure applications.



Skyworks’ portfolio includes high-efficiency amplifiers, switch LNAs, compact circulators and isolators, as well as more fully integrated solutions for sub-6 GHz and millimeter-wave frequencies ─ all designed to meet the high-performance requirements of 5G base stations.



Skyworks said its suite of miniature circulators provides significant size advantages and leverages proprietary internal ferrite core procedures for improved isolation and reduced insertion loss. The company’s high power switches incorporate patented design techniques to deliver products with fast switching speeds, increased power handling capabilities at extreme operating temperatures and low insertion loss.“Skyworks has strategically aligned our product development roadmap with 5G platforms,” said David Stasey, vice president and general manager of diversified analog solutions for Skyworks. “We are well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and are leading the way in semiconductor integration as carriers upgrade their wireless networks.”http://www.skyworksinc.com/