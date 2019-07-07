ScaleMP and TidalScale resolve their patent dispute

ScaleMP and TidalScale have settled all litigation between them.



Under the settlement, TidalScale has taken a paid-up five-year license to ScaleMP’s patent portfolio and all trade-secret claims asserted against TidalScale, Dr. Ike Nassi and Dr. David Reed have been resolved without payment or admission of liability.



ScaleMP specializes in virtualization for high-end computing. Its Versatile SMP (vSMP) architecture provides software-defined computing and software-defined memory by aggregating multiple independent systems or high-performance SSDs into single virtual systems.



TidalScale specializes in Software-Defined Servers that deliver in-memory performance at any scale, are self-optimizing, use standard hardware and are compatible with all applications and operating systems.





