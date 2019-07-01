Sarah Armstrong appointed Director of Internet Society Foundation

The Internet Society announced today that it has appointed Sarah Armstrong as Executive Director of the Internet Society Foundation.



The Internet Society Foundation is a newly formed, non-profit organization that works with the Internet Society in support of a shared vision between the two organizations that the Internet is for everyone. The Foundation will focus on funding initiatives that promote the development of the Internet as a global technical infrastructure and that demonstrate the positive difference the Internet can make in enriching people’s lives around the world.



Most resently, Armstrong worked with Abt Associates where she was responsible for strategy, operations, and program management for the communications, marketing, and business development functions. Before joining Abt, she worked as Director of Outreach and Communications in Juba, South Sudan for the United States Agency for International Development. She has also been a consultant to domestic and international non-profits and has directed successful programs for a wide range of organizations including AARP and the American Red Cross.