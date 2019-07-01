Samsung and SK Telecom test 5G standalone commercialization

Samsung Electronics and SK Telecom completed Korea’s first interoperability assessment between 5G Standalone (SA) Core and other commercial network systems over a 5G network, marking the final stage for verifying the validity of 5G SA data transmission and signifying that the SA system is ready to be launched for commercial service.



The 5G SA Core, jointly developed by Samsung Electronics and SK Telecom supports network slicing and function modularization based on 3GPP standards. It also offers additional functions that operators have been using since LTE, include billing, subscriber management and operational convenience system.



The companies also noted their use of data parallel processing technology for performing QoS and transmission control simultaneously; data acceleration technology for classifying and distributing similar traffic types; and path pptimization technology which automatically delivers data traffic to Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) platform.





“The fundamental structure of 5G SA is built on a completely new configuration, successfully delivering the most optimized 5G service to customers and enterprises across numerous industries,” said Jaeho Jeon, Executive Vice President and Head of R&D, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. “Maintaining Korea’s leadership in network innovations through continuous investments in next-generation technologies is important to Samsung and SK Telecom, and the companies will continue to collaborate on developing and commercializing 5G SA.”