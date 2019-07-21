Running SAP HANA with Intel Optane DC persistent memory delivers boost

Intel and SAP announced a multiyear technology partnership focused on optimizing Intel’s Xeon Scalable processors and Optane DC persistent memory for SAP’s end-to-end enterprise software applications, including SAP S/4HANA.



The companies claim that running SAP HANA–based applications within Intel Optane DC persistent memory may significantly reduce the complexity and risk of running real-time in-memory applications by providing persistent data that is more resilient to computer outages, without compromising security. SAP HANA customers deploying Intel Optane DC persistent memory are capable of reducing data recovery times from 50 minutes to 4 minutes on a 6TB SAP HANA instance1. Intel Optane DC persistent memory delivers significantly denser memory, which enables customers to do more data processing within the same server – intended for cost savings and enabling new capabilities for customers converting to SAP S/4HANA.



“For more than a decade, Intel and SAP have engaged closely on developing differentiated breakthrough technologies that make organizations run more efficiently, and with today’s news we will further accelerate our technology collaboration and grow the value that we deliver to our customers. Broadening our technology collaboration with SAP means our mutual customers will be able to achieve faster insights from the largest data challenges, delivering a competitive edge,” stated Navin Shenoy, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center Group.



https://newsroom.intel.com/news/intel-sap-broaden-technology-partnership-power-enterprises-digital-transformation/#gs.qpsd6m





