Rockley Photonics raises $52 million

Rockley Photonics, a start-up based in Oxford, UK, announced US$52 million in the first closure in its Series E funding round for its silicon photonics technology.



Rockley Photonics, which was formed in 2013, developed a third-generation silicon photonics platform specifically designed for the optical I/O challenges facing next-generation sensor systems and communications networks. The company says its platform exploits optimized waveguide dimensions.



Andrew Rickman, chief executive officer at Rockley added: “Rockley is uniquely positioned having developed a proprietary photonics platform and manufacturing technologies, underpinned by a depth of expertise that goes back some 30 years. We are currently using our platform to address applications in the data center and high-performance computing, medical and life sciences, and 3D imaging/sensing verticals with the potential for additional verticals in the future.”



Mahesh Karanth, chief financial officer at Rockley explained: “With this latest round of investment, Rockley is strengthening its position as a leading integrated silicon photonics solutions provider. It will support the full execution of our business plan and continued growth as we make significant strides in co-packaging for optoASICs and data center connectivity, LiDAR and consumer electronic applications.”



Investors in the lastest funding round include a key strategic partner, Morningside Technology Ventures and numerous private investors. The company has now raised $165 million to date.



www.rockleyphotonics.com



