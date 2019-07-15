Reuters Exclusive: Canada set to postpone Huawei 5G decision

The Canadian government will put off a decision of whether to permit Huawei to participate in 5G rollouts by Telus and BCE, according to an exclusive report from Reuters.



The article cites unnamed sources in the Trudeau administration who said the situation is complicated by the arrest of two Canadians in China, as well as the upcoming federal election in October.



https://www.reuters.com/article/us-canada-huawei-tech/exclusive-canada-set-to-postpone-huawei-5g-decision-to-after-vote-given-sour-ties-with-china-sources-idUSKCN1UA20R





