Radisys contributes seed code to the O-RAN Alliance

Radisys is contributing its Open 5G Software seed code to the O-RAN Alliance for its 5G NR Stack Reference Architecture thereby helping to accelerate the O-RAN ecosystem and enable the delivery of open APIs and open architectures for mobile operators.



Radisys, along with China Mobile and AT&T as the Operator co-chairs, is teamed with Intel to co-chair Work Group 8 to define the 5G NR stack reference architecture. Radisys is the first contributor to this effort with its seed code. The O-RAN Alliance’s additional workgroups will leverage the code for their own deliverables.



The Radisys’ Open 5G Software seed code was made available as open source code by the O-RAN Alliance’s Software Community during MWC Shanghai, which occurred June 26-28.



"We share a common vision with our WG8 co-chairs – China Mobile, AT&T and Intel – to accelerate RAN evolution through the principles of disaggregation and openness, while laying the groundwork for 5G networks that are being built today,” said Neeraj Patel, vice president and general manager, Software and Services, Radisys. “We thank our mobile operator co-chairs for welcoming us as co-chair, re-affirming our own commitment to the open telecom revolution, and we call on other vendors and operators to make their own contributions to this important work."



http://www.Radisys.com









As a new open source community under the Linux Foundation, the O-RAN SC is sponsored by the O-RAN Alliance, and together they will develop open source software enabling modular, open, intelligent, efficient, and agile disaggregated radio access networks. The initial set of software projects may include: near-real-time RAN intelligent controller (nRT RIC), non-real-time RAN intelligent controller (NRT RIC), cloudification and virtualization platforms, open central unit (O-CU), open distributed unit (O-DU), and a test and integration effort to provide a working reference implementation. Working with other adjacent open source networking communities, the O-RAN SC will enable collaborative development across the full operator network stack.



“This collaboration between the O-RAN Alliance and the Linux Foundation is a tremendous accomplishment that represents the culmination of years of thoughtful innovation around the next generation of networks,” said Andre Fuetsch, Chairman of the O-RAN Alliance, and President of AT&T Labs and Chief Technology Officer at AT&T. “The launch of the O-RAN SC marks the next phase of that innovation, where the benefits of disaggregated and software-centric platforms will move out to the edge of the network. This new open source community will be critical if 5G is to reach its full potential.”

http://www.o-ran-sc.org



O-RAN Alliance readies Open Fronthaul Specification #MWC19, Fronthaul, O-RAN



Sachin Katti, Stanford University Professor and O-RAN TSC co-chair said, “we are excited to release the first O-RAN Open Fronthaul Specification. O-RAN has leveraged significant specification work done in xRAN and will accelerate interoperability testing and product commercialization. Further, the O-RAN fronthaul workgroup has also started discussions on potential new study items to pursue for 2019.”



At next week's MWC19 in Barcelona, O-RAN Alliance members will showcase six strategic proof-of-concepts across various member booths covering four key themes: intelligent RAN control, Open Interfaces, virtualization and white box.



Highlights of the demos



"O-RAN aligned implementation of Radio Intelligent Controller (RIC) Load Balancing" showcases predictive load balancing using Smart Radio Fingerprint technology that provides opportunities to interoperability using O-RAN architecture interfaces and established industry elements. The solution enables the accurate redirection of UE attachment, optimized load balancing, and improved user experience. This demo is being sponsored and hosted by China Mobile and ZTE at their respective booths. “AI empowered User Quality of Experience (QoE)” showcases predictive user QoE enabled by machine learning micro services chained together, to autonomously recognize traffic types in real-time, predict quality and provide closed-loop network controls resulting in a consistent, high-quality 5G user experience. This demo is being sponsored by China Mobile and Nokia; and hosted in the China Mobile booth. “Open Fronthaul Interface” showcases the use of O-RAN’s Open Front Haul specification with a variety of vendors to achieve interoperability between the O-DU and O-RU enabled by a fully specified control, user, synchronization and management plane protocols. This demo is being sponsored by Verizon, NTT DOCOMO, KT Corporation, SK telecom, Fujitsu, HFR, Intel, Keysight, Mavenir, NEC and SOLiD; and hosted by NTT DOCOMO, KT Corporation, Keysight, Mavenir and NEC at their respective booths. “Virtualized O-CU on Akraino edge cloud orchestrated by ONAP” -- showcases the integration of virtualized CU with a community supported Akraino edge stack blueprint packaged into a “cloud appliance” enabling the flexibility of virtualization and cloud, while retaining the simplicity and low cost of an appliance. This demo is being sponsored by AT&T and Nokia; and hosted in the Nokia booth. “Programmable mmWave White-Box Radio Unit,” showcases a mmWave smart O-RU transmitting a 5G NR signal with 100MHz bandwidth using a 5G open RAN test platform and a 28 GHz ORU whitebox with a beamformed active antenna system to two UEs test emulators. This demo is being sponsored by AT&T, Anokiwave, Ball Aerospace, Xilinx and Keysight; and hosted in the Xilinx booth. “Open hardware reference design for sub 6GHz indoor coverage” showcase two live demos of white-box and general-purpose hardware supporting sub 6GHz indoor coverage deployment scenarios for both 4G and 5G. The first demo is being sponsored by China Mobile, Lenovo, Baicells; and hosted at Lenovo booth. The second demo is being sponsored by China Telecom, Intel, H3C; and hosted in the Intel booth. The O-RAN Alliance is preparing to release the first O-RAN standard Open Fronthaul Specifications comprised of control, user, synchronization and management plane protocols. Sachin Katti, Stanford University Professor and O-RAN TSC co-chair said, “we are excited to release the first O-RAN Open Fronthaul Specification. O-RAN has leveraged significant specification work done in xRAN and will accelerate interoperability testing and product commercialization. Further, the O-RAN fronthaul workgroup has also started discussions on potential new study items to pursue for 2019.”At next week's MWC19 in Barcelona, O-RAN Alliance members will showcase six strategic proof-of-concepts across various member booths covering four key themes: intelligent RAN control, Open Interfaces, virtualization and white box.Highlights of the demos The O-RAN Alliance and the Linux Foundation have established the O-RAN Software Community (O-RAN SC) to provide open software aligned with the O-RAN Alliance’s open architecture.As a new open source community under the Linux Foundation, the O-RAN SC is sponsored by the O-RAN Alliance, and together they will develop open source software enabling modular, open, intelligent, efficient, and agile disaggregated radio access networks. The initial set of software projects may include: near-real-time RAN intelligent controller (nRT RIC), non-real-time RAN intelligent controller (NRT RIC), cloudification and virtualization platforms, open central unit (O-CU), open distributed unit (O-DU), and a test and integration effort to provide a working reference implementation. Working with other adjacent open source networking communities, the O-RAN SC will enable collaborative development across the full operator network stack.“This collaboration between the O-RAN Alliance and the Linux Foundation is a tremendous accomplishment that represents the culmination of years of thoughtful innovation around the next generation of networks,” said Andre Fuetsch, Chairman of the O-RAN Alliance, and President of AT&T Labs and Chief Technology Officer at AT&T. “The launch of the O-RAN SC marks the next phase of that innovation, where the benefits of disaggregated and software-centric platforms will move out to the edge of the network. This new open source community will be critical if 5G is to reach its full potential.”