Qwilt: Next Gen Central Office must leverage webscale architecture

The Next Generation Central Office (NGCO) must take the best practices of the web-scale companies and put them into action in service provider networks, says Mark Fisher, VP of Marketing & Business Development, Qwilt.



Qwilt takes these principles and enables a new content and application delivery layer at the true edge of service provider networks.A "2019 Next-Generation Central Office Report" from AvidThink is available for download. It covers the evolution in NGCO, recent trends, and key projects like CORD and VCO, as well as the role of the NGCO in new applications in edge computing and SD-WAN/vCPE.