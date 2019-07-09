POST Luxembourg deploys ADVA for fiber monitoring

POST Luxembourg has deployed ADVA's ALM fiber monitoring solution to assure the integrity of its dark fiber network. The ADVA ALM is a non-intrusive device that offers full fiber visibility.



The ADVA ALM fiber assurance solution delivers precise information about the integrity of critical links of POST Luxembourg’s infrastructure, enabling it to instantly pinpoint and respond to faults. The solution, which integrated seamlessly with POST Luxembourg’s existing network management system, shortens repair cycles, ensures services quality and helps improve sustainability by reducing truck rolls and wasted repair efforts.



“The ADVA ALM is now providing 24/7 assurance for key sections of our dark fiber. It’s a cost-efficient and energy-efficient solution with a compact physical footprint. It’s also flexible and service agnostic so it doesn’t interfere with any applications utilizing our network,” said Patrick Rausch, project manager, POST Luxembourg. “With the ADVA ALM, field technicians can monitor our infrastructure from anywhere in Luxembourg by simply using a secure custom environment running on any tablet PC and remotely identify any areas of concern. We can then take targeted action even before SLA incidents are raised. It’s a useful tool in our mission to limit downtime, improve efficiency and give our customers a crucial competitive advantage.”“Specifically engineered to be a simple plug-and-play fiber assurance device, our ALM provides continuous monitoring, enabling operators to know immediately if and where issues arise. This real-time data is key to supervising and assuring dark fiber services, especially when selling higher value service level agreements," stated Sander Jansen, director, product line management, ADVA.