Orange completes acquisition of SecureLink for EUR 515 million

Orange completed its previously-announced acquisition of SecureLink, a leading independent cybersecurity player in Europe, for EUR 515 million.



SecureLink provides a full range of cybersecurity services including specialized security consulting, security maintenance and support with 24/7 service desks (SOCs) as well as advanced managed detection and response capabilities (MDR). The group is also a leading value-added reseller of security software and hardware solutions, holding more than 1,000 technical or sales accreditations with blue chip security vendors.



SecureLink was founded in 2003 and is based in the Netherlands with over 660 employees and 14 offices. In 2018, SecureLink recorded IFRS revenues of €248m.



Orange said the acquisition makes it one of the European leaders of cybersecurity with c.1,800 employees, more than €600m PF revenues in 2018 and strong positions in major local markets through its unique European DNA and a comprehensive cybersecurity services offering.



Orange is already a leading player in the French market through Orange Cyberdefense (€303m revenues in 2018, up 12% vs. 2017).