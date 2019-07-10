Oracle Cloud Joins Epsilon's Global Fabric

Epsilon, a privately-owned global communications Service Provider, will offer dedicated and private access to Oracle Cloud through Oracle Cloud FastConnect.



Epsilon on-demand connectivity platform enables other Service Providers to instantly connect their enterprise customers to Oracle Cloud, bypassing the public internet by utilizing Epsilon’s global next-generation packet optical private network infrastructure.



Oracle Cloud offers SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service and Infrastructure as a Service from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia.



“The Cloud market in the U.S. and Europe is growing and on-demand connectivity is supporting its adoption globally. As an Oracle Cloud partner, we are proud to accelerate secure and reliable internet bypass connectivity solutions for Service Providers as well as Enterprises. Infiny removes the complexity from connecting to the Cloud with a simple yet powerful platform,” said Jerzy Szlosarek, CEO at Epsilon. “We are constantly adding new Cloud Service Providers to our platform and growing our ecosystem to deliver agile networking solutions. Our partners can rely on us for seamless on-demand access to the Cloud as they continue to serve new demands.”



Separately, Epsilon announced the appointment of former Interoute Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Lee Myall as their Chief Commercial Officer. Myall previously transformed Interoute from a wholesale-led organisation to Enterprise focused.