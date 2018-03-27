NVIDIA expands DGX-Ready Data Center program

NVIDIA announced the international expansion of its DGX-Ready Data Center program with three new partners in Europe, five in Asia and two in North America. NVIDIA's program now includes 19 validated partners around the world.



DGX-Ready Data Center partners offer world-class facilities to host DGX AI compute infrastructure, giving more customers access to AI-ready data center facilities while saving on capital expenditures and keeping operational costs low.



The program is now offered in 24 markets, including Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Peru, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States — with more coming soon.







Key advancements in NVIDIA platform include a 2x memory boost to NVIDIA Tesla V100 datacenter GPU, and a revolutionary new GPU interconnect fabric called NVIDIA NVSwitch, which enables up to 16 Tesla V100 GPUs to simultaneously communicate at a record speed of 2.4 terabytes per second. NVIDIA also introduced an updated, fully optimized software stack.



These advancements enable the NVIDIA DGX-2 server to deliver two petaflops of computational power -- the equivalent of 300 servers occupying 15 racks of datacenter space, while being 60x smaller and 18x more power efficient.



"The extraordinary advances of deep learning only hint at what is still to come," said Jensen Huang, NVIDIA founder and CEO, as he unveiled the news at GTC 2018. "Many of these advances stand on NVIDIA's deep learning platform, which has quickly become the world's standard. We are dramatically enhancing our platform's performance at a pace far exceeding Moore's law, enabling breakthroughs that will help revolutionize healthcare, transportation, science exploration and countless other areas." At its annual GTC conference in San Jose, NVIDIA introduced its 2 petaflop, DGX-2 Deep Learning System, promising a 10x performance boost on deep learning workloads compared with the previous generation from six months ago.

Among the new locations is the Fujitsu Yokohama Data Center in Japan, which hosts dozens of NVIDIA AI systems.“The Fujitsu Yokohama Data Center hosts more than 60 NVIDIA DGX-1 and DGX-2 systems,” said Hisaya Nakagawa, director at Fujitsu. “As a DGX-Ready Data Center program partner, we’re able to offer customers our world-class, state-of-the-art facility to run their most important AI workloads. With this program, customers can operationalize AI infrastructure swiftly and enjoy a jumpstart on their business transformation.”