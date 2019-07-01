NTT restructures as a new global technology services provider

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT Corporation) is restructuring and integrating 28 of its subsidiary companies, including NTT Communications, Dimension Data and NTT Security, into one US $11 billion business to be called NTT Ltd.



NTT Ltd., which is headquartered in London, will be a global technology services provider employing around 40,000 people in offices across 70+ countries and regions. The new company's portfolio and mission include:





Clients access to a more comprehensive range and greater depth of skills across multiple technologies and capabilities

Global technology and managed services that are world leading in scale and depth

Improved ability to deliver more in-depth industry solutions

World-class managed services platforms with the ability to deliver local customizations to meet clients’ needs in each market.

Increased investment in innovation and R&D.