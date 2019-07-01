NTT Ltd: Jason Goodall on creating the world's largest ICT provider





NTT Ltd launched on the 1st of July to bring together 28 brands from around the world like Dimension Data, NTT Communications, NTT Security as well as other NTT acquisitions made in the last 10 years.



Jason Goodall, the newly appointed CEO, talks about this new “40,000 employee startup” that brings together the multitude of assets operating in 57 countries.







Clients access to a more comprehensive range and greater depth of skills across multiple technologies and capabilities

Global technology and managed services that are world leading in scale and depth

Improved ability to deliver more in-depth industry solutions

World-class managed services platforms with the ability to deliver local customizations to meet clients’ needs in each market.

Increased investment in innovation and R&D.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT Corporation) is restructuring and integrating 28 of its subsidiary companies, including NTT Communications, Dimension Data and NTT Security, into one US $11 billion business to be called NTT Ltd.NTT Ltd., which is headquartered in London, will be a global technology services provider employing around 40,000 people in offices across 70+ countries and regions. The new company's portfolio and mission include:President and CEO for NTT Corporation, Jun Sawada said, “I’m delighted to announce that we launched NTT Ltd. today. When we combine the new capabilities of NTT Ltd. along with NTT DATA, we create a top five global technology and business solutions provider with US$20 billion revenues outside of Japan. Going forward, we will accelerate our execution as one NTT in order to contribute to a smarter and better world through digital transformation.“We are also excited to confirm that our global headquarters for NTT Ltd will be in London and that our commitment to the UK remains extremely strong. We considered several locations as the headquarters for NTT Ltd and made a deliberate decision to choose London. It has many benefits, including a stable economy, wealth of skills and talent, diversity in population and thinking, strong infrastructure, schools and housing for global talent moving to the city. In short, it’s a great city to live and work in, and we’re excited that we are making it the home for our new business”.UK Prime Minister Theresa May said, “Britain has a long standing and proud reputation as a global tech leader and it’s fantastic that NTT Ltd. has chosen London for its global headquarters. A key part of our modern Industrial Strategy is to put the UK at the forefront of the tech and data revolution, and they will join many other world-leading companies who call Britain home”.