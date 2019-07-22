NTT DATA Services is now a Google Cloud Premier Partner, the highest status a Google Cloud partner can achieve. The companies will undertake joint go-to-market strategy to provide consulting, implementation and managed services to clients seeking digital transformation.
NTT DATA Becomes a Google Cloud Premier Partner
