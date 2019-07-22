NTT DATA Becomes a Google Cloud Premier Partner

NTT DATA Services is now a Google Cloud Premier Partner, the highest status a Google Cloud partner can achieve. The companies will undertake joint go-to-market strategy to provide consulting, implementation and managed services to clients seeking digital transformation.





“Being named a Google Cloud Premier Partner highlights our commitment to innovative, strategic relationships that allow us to deliver cloud insights and solutions that drive meaningful outcomes for our clients. Google Cloud’s ecosystem of partners will be strengthened by our vertical industry expertise and technical knowledge, as well as our cloud intellectual property, accelerators and tools,” said Eric Clark, Chief Digital Officer, NTT DATA Services. “Our relationship with Google Cloud underscores our ability to assess cloud maturity, create a strategic plan and architect a cloud transformation that helps maximize business value with responsive, performance-driven digital technology."