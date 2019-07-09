NTT acquires WhiteHat Security

NTT Security completed its previously-announced acquisition of WhiteHat Security, a leading application security provider committed to securing applications that run enterprises’ businesses.



WhiteHat Security will continue to operate as an independent, wholly-owned subsidiary.



NTT Security has 10 Security Operations Centers (SOCs), seven R&D centers, over 1,500 security experts and handles hundreds of thousands of security incidents annually across six continents.



NTT Security is one of 28 remarkable companies, including NTT Communications and Dimension Data, to be brought together to become a global leading technology services provider, NTT (announced on 1st July 2019). Formed to work with organizations around the world, NTT enables its clients to shape and achieve outcomes through intelligent technology solutions and champions a more secure and connected future.



“With the cyberthreat landscape constantly growing and applications being central to digital businesses, application security is more important now than ever before. As part of the NTT Security family, we are well-equipped to provide global solutions to meet the rising demand for application security,” said Craig Hinkley, CEO, WhiteHat Security. “The WhiteHat Security team looks forward to the next phase of our journey. Our customers, partners and the market continue to appreciate the strategic nature of this acquisition and the combined cybersecurity solutions we can now offer.”

