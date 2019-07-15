Now Available: 2019 Next-Gen Central Office Resource Site and Report

The Next-Generation Central Office is a key element of next-generation infrastructure, playing a key role in roll-outs of 5G, and hosting key virtualized resources for initiatives like SD-WAN and vCPE. These NGCOs that also include cable MSO headends, are brains of a service provider’s (SP) nervous system and they are evolving into something resembling small cloud data centers (sometimes terms as micro-data centers). In each of these NGCOs, legacy fixed-function hardware devices that previously dominated telco infrastructure are replaced by virtual servers, software-defined networks (SDN), and network function virtualization (NFV)-enabled services. As SPs prepare for an onslaught of high-speed devices and bandwidth-hogging content, they face the limits of inflexible, hardware-based centralization and the need to redistribute workloads to be near the demand. The NGCO is a unique location that paves the way.

Our new report covers the following aspects of the NGCO:

Market Overview: The Move to Edge Computing

The Edge Computing Renaissance with a Halo of Cloud Computing

The Changing Carrier Infrastructure Landscape

NGCO Characteristics and Technologies

Hardware Components and Design including Network Acceleration

NGCO Software Foundations, including OPNFV/VCO and CORD

Benefits of NGCOs

Recommendations and Next Steps for Providers and Enterprises