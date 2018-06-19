Nokia and ADVA demo end-to-end 5G synchronization

ADVA and Nokia jointly demonstrated end-to-end network timing with the accuracy and resilience needed for 5G services.



The demonstration, which was presented at Orange Poland’s Innovation Garden Summit, highlighted how precise phase and frequency synchronization can be delivered and assured from the core to the cell site without risk from GNSS vulnerabilities.



The live showcase in Warsaw featured ADVA’s diverse range of Oscilloquartz products. This includes ultra-compact small-form-factor solutions designed to be utilized in large numbers even in the most challenging and space-restrictive conditions.



ADVA said its solutions meet the urgent demand for precise timing at the network edge. At the other end of the scale are Oscilloquartz modular, high-performance IEEE 1588v2 PTP core grandmasters that provide ultimate scale with a carrier-class design and in-built hardware redundancy. As part of the OSA ePRTC system, these provide an ultra-precise source of time with guaranteed holdover performance, removing the risk of reliance on GNSS alone.



“Our joint demo with Nokia answers the most urgent timing challenges facing today’s network operators. It highlights how our solutions can accelerate the deployment of 5G, IoT and mobile edge computing by delivering new levels of accuracy and stability for phase and frequency synchronization,” said Jörg Urban, senior director, business development, Oscilloquartz, ADVA. “We’re showing Tier 1 CSPs how easy it is to distribute, monitor and assure end-to-end timing that is fully resistant to GNSS outages. The precision and reliability that our technology offers will empower operators to support emerging applications in fields such as highly interactive augmented reality and self-driving vehicles.”



http://www.advaoptical.com

http://www.oscilloquartz.com





