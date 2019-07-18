NGCO - Service agility in the 5G core

With a cloud-native core, the network is able to respond faster to deliver capacity exactly where it is needed, explains Sandro Tavares, Head of Campaign Strategy, Nokia.



The new core architecture is really about complementing 5G possibilities.



A "2019 Next-Generation Central Office Report" from AvidThink is available for download. It covers the evolution in NGCO, recent trends, and key projects like CORD and VCO, as well as the role of the NGCO in new applications in edge computing and SD-WAN/vCPE.



https://nginfrastructure.com/





