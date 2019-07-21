NGCO - Red Hat perspective on the Network Transformation Journey

The Next Gen Central Office (NGCO) is bringing a lot of change not just at the technical level but also at the cultural level, says Mark Wohlfarth, VP, Global CSP Sales, Network Ecosystem, Red Hat.



NGCO is really about Open Platforms, Open Collaboration, and Open Innovation.



A "2019 Next-Generation Central Office Report" from AvidThink is available for download. It covers the evolution in NGCO, recent trends, and key projects like CORD and VCO, as well as the role of the NGCO in new applications in edge computing and SD-WAN/vCPE.



https://nginfrastructure.com/





