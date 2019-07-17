Next Gen Central Office (NGCO) puts x86 servers at the core

In this episode of our NGCO series, Alex Quach, Vice President and General Manager of Intel's Wireline and Core Networks Division, talks about how telcos are reinventing the central office architecture to take advantage of server economics.



A "2019 Next-Generation Central Office Report" from AvidThink is available for download. It covers the evolution in NGCO, recent trends, and key projects like CORD and VCO, as well as the role of the NGCO in new applications in edge computing and SD-WAN/vCPE.