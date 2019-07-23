Network Infrastructure for Next Gen Central Offices (NGCO)

The Next Gen Cental Office (NGCO) is an amazing opportunity and a confluence of vision and product development, says Rochan Sankar, Senior Director, Switch Products, Broadcom.



NGCO requires virtualization and cloudification of the underlying network. The Ethernet-based interconnects for this infrastructure presents many opportunities for innovation.



A "2019 Next-Generation Central Office Report" from AvidThink is available for download. It covers the evolution in NGCO, recent trends, and key projects like CORD and VCO, as well as the role of the NGCO in new applications in edge computing and SD-WAN/vCPE.



https://nginfrastructure.com/



