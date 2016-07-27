NeoPhotonics appoints Dr. Yanbing Li to its Board

NeoPhotonics has appointed Dr. Yanbing Li to its Board of Directors.



Dr. Li is currently Vice President of Engineering at Google, focusing on Google Cloud. Previously Yanbing Li was Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Storage and Availability business unit at VMware where she was responsible for a portfolio of products in software-defined storage, hyper-converged infrastructure, data protection, and storage and availability services for the cloud. She led product development, engineering, and go-to-market strategies and led the business to become one of the fastest growing business for VMware and a market leader. During her eleven-year tenure with VMware, Dr. Li held multiple executive leadership roles including general manager for vCloud Air storage, VP of Engineering for storage, VP of Central Engineering, VP of Continuing Product Development, VP of Global R&D sites and Managing Director of China R&D. She holds a Ph.D. degree from Princeton University, a master of science degree from Cornell University, and a bachelor of science degree from Tsinghua University (Beijing, China) in electrical engineering and computer engineering. She is also a graduate of the Stanford Executive Program at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.



http://ww.neophotonics.com

Big changes are underway in the IT industry, with new architectures being defined for application delivery, new cloud models, and the rise of software-defined everything, says VMware's Yanbing Li, Senior VP and GM of Storage and Availability.

