Motorola Solutions acquires WatchGuard

Motorola Solutions has acquired WatchGuard, a provider of mobile video solutions based in Seattle. Financial terms were not disclosed.



WatchGuard designs and manufactures in-car video systems, body-worn cameras, evidence management systems and software. Its solutions enable law enforcement users to capture, manage, store and share high-quality video evidence. The company manufactures its products at its Texas headquarters.



“An integrated, secure mobile video solution can enhance safety and efficiency for public safety users,” said John Kedzierski, senior vice president, Video Security Solutions, Motorola Solutions. “WatchGuard provides industry-leading capabilities, from capturing an incident from more than a dozen vantage points to technology that enables users to recover and upload video from events hours or days after they happened.”http://www.motorolasolutions.com