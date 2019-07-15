Microsoft intros Azure Networking Managed Services Provider program

Microsoft introduced a new Azure Networking Managed Services Provider (MSP) Program to enable partners such as networking focused MSPs, network carriers, and systems integrators (SIs) to offer cloud and hybrid networking services around Azure’s growing portfolio of Azure Networking products and services.



New Azure Networking services include Virtual WAN, ExpressRoute, Azure Firewall, and Azure Front Door (SSL offload, application acceleration and global HTTP load balancing at the edge close to end users).



A newly launched Azure Lighthouse service provides a single control plane to view and manage Azure at scale for service providers. Azure Lighthouse enables the Azure Networking MSPs to onboard customers via managed services offers on the Azure marketplace or natively via ARM templates.



To do so, Azure Networking partners will deliver Virtual WAN CPEs and hybrid networking services such as ExpressRoute to enterprises that are building cloud infrastructures.



https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/blog/enhancing-the-customer-experience-with-the-azure-networking-msp-partner-program/





