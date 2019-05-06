Microsoft enters strategic partnership with ServiceNow

Microsoft and ServiceNow announced a broader strategic partnership intended to significantly enhance the integration and optimization of the companies’ products, platform and cloud capabilities.



In addition, ServiceNow will house its full SaaS experience on Azure in addition to its own private cloud. ServiceNow will first be available through Azure Regions in Australia and Azure Government in the United States, followed by additional markets in the future.



“There is an enormous opportunity for customers — including in the public sector — to apply the power of the cloud to become more efficient and responsive,” said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. “Our partnership combines ServiceNow’s expertise in digital workflows with Azure, our trusted cloud, so that customers can accelerate their digital transformation, while meeting their security and compliance needs.”



“Expanding our strategic global relationship with Microsoft enables ServiceNow to more fully leverage and integrate our platform and products with Microsoft’s leading enterprise technology and capabilities,” said John Donahoe, president and CEO of ServiceNow. “Together, ServiceNow and Microsoft will help our enterprise and government customers accelerate their digital transformation, creating great experiences and unlocking productivity.”





This partnership aims to make the Now Platform truly multi-cloud with the ability to support customers wherever their workloads reside - on-premises and across the major cloud vendors.



The companies said they are also working on additional AI and ML capabilities around document, speech and image understanding. ServiceNow and Google Cloud announced a strategic partnership for delivering native support for ServiceNow's IT Operations Management (ITOM) in Google Cloud Platform. The partnership will also deliver real-time language translation in ServiceNow's IT Service Management (ITSM) solution leveraging Google Cloud's artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities. This partnership aims to make the Now Platform truly multi-cloud with the ability to support customers wherever their workloads reside - on-premises and across the major cloud vendors. The companies said they are also working on additional AI and ML capabilities around document, speech and image understanding.