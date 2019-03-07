MaxLinear sees progress with 400G PAM4 DSP SoC

MaxLinear reported Q2 2019 net revenue of $82.5 million, down 3% sequentially, and down 19% year-on-year. GAAP gross margin was 53.4%, compared to 53.3% in the prior quarter, and 55.5% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP net income was $16.0 million, compared to $13.5 million in the prior quarter, and $23.7 million in the year-ago quarter.



"We continued to execute on our new 14nm CMOS 4x4 Quad RF transceiver system-on-chip solution for the 5G wireless infrastructure market. These efforts addressing the 5G market continue to be exciting due to the additional content that we are growing on a per-system basis and increasing confidence in realizing revenues in the coming year. Also, our 400 gigabit PAM4 DSP SoC with integrated laser drivers and companion quad-TIA system solution is progressing extremely well with continued traction in the hyperscale data center market,” commented Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO.



The company expects revenue in the third quarter 2019 to be approximately $77 million to $83 million. Due to continued restrictions and lack of clarity from the U.S. Government on the ability to ship product to Huawei, related revenues are excluded from our guidance until further direction is given.



Delta, a global supplier of power and thermal management solutions, has selected MaxLinear’s Telluride PAM4 DSP to develop its next-generation 400G-DR4 optical module. Delta’s proprietary single mode TOSA/ROSA design and package technology can be extended to DR4 single lambda optical modules.



MaxLinear’s MxL935xx Telluride family of SoCs are key components in the development of high-speed mega-scale data centers based on 100Gbps single lambda optical interconnects. The MxL935xx Telluride family of chips are the world’s first DSP SoCs with integrated electro-absorption modulated laser (EA-EML) drivers for 100/400Gbps optical interconnects and breakout mode clocking support for 400Gbps DR4 optical modules. The MxL93542 400G PAM4 DSP allows companies like Delta to develop a 400Gbps optical interconnect module in a compact form factor for intra-datacenter applications with a transmission distance up to 2 kilometers.



Molex has demonstrated MaxLinear’s “Telluride” (MxL935xx) pulse-amplitude-modulation (PAM4) digital signal processing (DSP) systems-on-chip (SoCs) for next generation 400G-DR4 and 100G-DR optical modules. Molex’s data center connectivity products include QSFP-DD, QSFP28, SFP-DD and 100G Lambda. Molex support for the Open19 Initiative with the Molex Impel Customized Data Cable solution aims to establish a new open standard for data center servers by delivering a flexible, scalable and secure platform.



