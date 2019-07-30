Masergy service bundles combine SD-WAN + security

Masergy introduced bundles that combine its Managed SD-WAN solutions with advanced security services.



Masergy's three new SD-WAN bundles include options for:





Unified Threat Management (UTM): This built-in capability integrates a range of security features including web filtering, antivirus, data loss prevention, and intrusion detection and prevention into a single platform.

Threat Monitoring and Response: Advanced protection includes 24/7 threat monitoring and real-time incident response for the entire SD-WAN deployment by certified security experts in global Security Operation Centers (SOCs).

Managed Security Services: Comprehensive managed detection and response services for cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments, including an advanced security tool suite with machine-learning behavioural analytics, embedded threat intelligence, and 24/7 security monitoring and incident response.

“As leading enterprises are embracing the strategic advantages of a robust SD-WAN solution, they are also realizing the critical importance of securing their networks,” said Terry Traina, Chief Digital Officer at Masergy. “Our new SD-WAN bundles are currently the only solution on the market for companies that want the performance of SD-WAN coupled with the peace of mind that comes with 24/7 security monitoring and response.”



