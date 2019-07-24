Wednesday, July 24, 2019

LinkedIn to transition its workloads into Azure

LinkedIn, which is a business subsidiary of Microsoft, will migrate away from private data centers into the Azure public cloud.

The strategic shift was confirmed on the LinkedIn Engineering blog in a posting by Mohak Shroff.

LinkedIn currently serves 645million users and the company boasts that someone is hired due to their LinkedIn profile every eight seconds.

