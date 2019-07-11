Kuwait's BOnline deploys ADVA FSP 3000

BOnline, a leading internet service provider in the Middle East, has deployed the ADVA FSP 3000 in a 27-node metro network stretching across Kuwait. The robust ring backbone is capable of 100G and will be used to deliver Gigabit Ethernet and MPLS services for national and international customers including businesses, banks and government security institutions.



ADVA said its FSP 3000 provides easy interoperability with BOnline’s deployed equipment, protecting its investments and bridging the gap to next-generation technology. ,



“Like network operators across the world, BOnline is facing unprecedented challenges as it looks to tackle booming demand. By leveraging our scalable technology, it’s investing in a solution that delivers the high-capacity always-on connectivity that its customers require today as well as in the future,” commented Munther Jadallah, account manager, sales, Middle East, ADVA.



