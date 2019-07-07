KDDI and Softbank agree on 5G network sharing in rural Japan

KDDI and SoftBank agreed to share their base station assets to jointly promote the rapid build-out of 5G networks in Japan's rural areas.



Specifically, the companies plan to set up a joint construction management company that would facilitate construction designs and manage construction work to efficiently utilize the base station assets of both companies. As a first step, both companies will establish a preparatory office, and starting this fall, conduct joint trials in Asahikawa City in Hokkaido, Narita City in Chiba Prefecture and Fukuyama City in Hiroshima Prefecture.



In addition to streamlining processes from design to construction management stages, the trials will be used to verify the effects of 5G network quality improvements and shortened construction periods in rural areas.





