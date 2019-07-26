Japan's Synspective targets Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites.

Synspective, a start-up based in Tokyo, announced US$100 million in funding for its efforts to deliver satellite data solutions using small sized SAR (Synthetic Aperture Radar) satellites.



SAR satellites actively observe and acquire earth surface information by transmitting and receiving reflected microwaves. Compared to optical satellites, which depend on sunlight reflection, SAR can capture images of the ground surface in all-weather conditions and any time of the day or night.



Synspective's core technology was developed by the ImPACT program* led by The Cabinet Office, Government of Japan. The company plans to orbit a constellation of small SAR satellites, allowing frequent observation of areas of interest. Clients for Synspective's geospatial data will include governments and private companies.



Synspective’s Co-founder and CEO, Motoyuki Arai, commented that “Synspective's first demonstration satellite is to be launched in 2020 and is steadily being developed. Customized solutions services have already been contracted by several companies, prior to launch. By providing objective satellite data, Synspective will contribute to the progress of the advancing world by supporting people's decision-making and impactful actions”.