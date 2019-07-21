Ixia intros Cloud Peak NFVi Benchmarking Solution

Ixia, which is a division of Keysight Technologies, introduced its "Cloud Peak" benchmarking solution for Network Functions Virtualization infrastructure (NFVi).



Cloud Peak offers service providers the following key benefits:





Simplified NFVi benchmarking via a web-based, easy-to-use automation solution

An Open Platform for NFV (OPNFV) that integrates the powerful, but complex OPNFV Yardstick framework for infrastructure compliance

Elastic workloads that scale from testing a single server to a datacenter

Powerful analytics that provide extensive reporting and real-time dashboards

Cloud Peak delivers a rigorous set of methodologies to understand the capabilities and performance of an infrastructure under varied conditions, to evaluate design tradeoffs, upgrades and component swaps, and to identify performance bottlenecks.

Cloud Peak’s first release focuses on VMware vCenter and OpenStack, the leading carrier platforms for NFV and VMWare NFV infrastructure.

“NFVi adds a new layer of complexity, yet it enables service providers to accelerate NFV deployment and realize its business benefits,” said Sunil Kalidindi, vice president of product management for Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group. “With NFVi, the burden of system-level testing shifts from the network equipment provider to the service provider who needs to integrate the virtual network functions with their own customized server infrastructure. Cloud Peak enables the service provider to characterize the infrastructure to understand what it can handle, how to improve it, and if it is reaching its capacity.”http://www.keysight.com