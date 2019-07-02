In Memoriam: Bob Collymore, CEO of Safaricom

Robert (Bob) William Collymore, CEO of SAFARICOM, passed away at the age of 61 due to Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). He leaves behind a wife and four children.



Collymore has served as CEO of Safaricom since 2010. Previously he has worked in the UK, Japan, and South Africa in a number of senior executive roles in Marketing, Purchasing, Retail, Governance and Corporate Affairs. He also served in various roles at the United Nations, including on the UN Commission on Life Saving commodities for women and children.



Safaricom is an international service provider based in Nairobi, Kenya.







