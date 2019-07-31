IDC: Worldwide public cloud service revenue hit $183B in 2018

The worldwide public cloud services market grew 27.4% year over year in 2018 with revenues totaling nearly $183 billion, according to results from the 2H 2018 release of the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Semiannual Public Cloud Services Tracker.



The growth rate was down slightly from 2018 but is still more than 4.5 times that of the IT industry overall.



"Our latest public cloud data continues to show robust growth – headed toward almost $500 billion by 2023 – and consolidating power positions across the board," said Frank Gens, senior vice president and chief analyst at IDC. "The most intense and strategic consolidation – in the combined IaaS and PaaS segments – is being driven by developers' and enterprises' bets on which vendors will sustainably deliver tech innovation for the next decade and beyond."



"Software as a Service (SaaS) continued to be the most highly deployed cloud segment, representing a commanding 62.4% of the total cloud market revenues, including system infrastructure software (SIS). Adoption of cloud enterprise business applications like ERP, SCM, and HCM also accelerated across all segments with most buyers taking a SaaS-first or SaaS-also posture for new applications," said Frank Della Rosa, research director, Software as a Service at IDC.



Another key finding from IDC:







The top 5 public cloud service providers accounted for 46.3% of all spending growth in 2018 and 35% of all 2018 spending, up 3 points from 2017. This continues a consolidation trend in the overall public cloud services market among the leaders, most pronounced in the combined Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) segments, in which the top 5 vendors accounted for a 63% share of spending.