IDC: Smartphone shipments drop 2.3% in Q2

Worldwide smartphones shipments declined 2.3% year over year in the second quarter of 2019, according to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. China and the United States experiencing the sharpest quarterly declines.



Smartphone vendors shipped a total of 333.2 million phones in 2Q19, which was up 6.5% over the previous quarter.



"Despite a lot of uncertainty surrounding Huawei the company managed to hold its position at number two in terms of market share," said Ryan Reith, program vice president with IDC's Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers. "When you look at the top of the market – Samsung, Huawei, and Apple – each vendor lost a bit of share from last quarter, and when you look down the list the next three – Xiaomi, OPPO, and vivo – all gained. Part of this is related to the timing of product launches, but it is hard not to assume this trend could continue."



Some highlights:





the top 5 vendors accounted for 69% of the total market volume

the top 10 vendors accounted for 87%

Samsung maintained the top position in the market for 2Q19 and returned to annual growth of 5.5% with a total of 75.5 million smartphones shipped.

Huawei saw its shipment volumes decline 0.6% when compared to 1Q19, which could be regarded as better than expected given U.S.-China trade tensions.

Shipment volumes in China hit an all-time high and accounted for 62% of Huawei's 2Q19 total with 36.4 million units.

Apple shipped 33.8 million new iPhones during 2Q19, which was down significantly from the same quarter a year ago.

Xiaomi experienced a small year-over-year decline during the quarter with a total of 32.3 million smartphones shipped.

OPPO performed well in China and India, which together accounted for nearly three-quarters of its shipments in 2Q19.



