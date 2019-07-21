Hurricane Electric adds POP in Scotland

Hurricane Electric has added a new point of presence (PoP) at the Pulsant data center, near Edinburgh, Scotland.



This PoP is Hurricane Electric’s first in Scotland, 11th in the UK, and 68th serving the European market. This PoP will provide enterprises in and around Edinburgh with improved fault tolerance, load balancing and congestion management in the delivery of next generation IP connectivity services.



“Edinburgh is the second largest financial services center in the UK and fourth in Europe, as well as a significant educational and technology hub and we’re thrilled to provide Pulsant’s customers cost-effective, high-speed connectivity,” said Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric. “We’re committed to providing connectivity to users on six continents and this new PoP is Hurricane Electric’s 201st around the world.”