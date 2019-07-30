GTT enhances its SD-WAN service

GTT Communications has enhanced its SD-WAN service by adding the capability to run multiple network applications on a single universal customer premises equipment (uCPE) device.



Virtualized network functions (VNFs) include SD-WAN, firewall and WAN optimization.



“GTT is advancing its portfolio of cloud networking services with new functionality. We will continue to expand our SD-WAN offer with additional features on uCPE to connect our enterprise clients to any location in the world and every application in the cloud,” stated Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO.



