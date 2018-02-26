GTT to acquire KPN International for EUR 50 million

GTT Communications agreed to acquire KPN International for approximately €50 million in cash, on a cash and debt-free basis.



KPN International, which is headquartered in the Netherlands and is a division of KPN N.V., operates a global IP network serving enterprise and carrier clients.



GTT said the acquisition augments its the scale and reach of its Tier 1 global IP network in Europe. KPN International's network spans 21 countries, including long-haul fiber routes and metro rings in Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam and Paris. It has more than 400 strategic enterprise and carrier clients.



“The acquisition of KPN International deepens our market presence in the European region,” said Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO. “The world-class resources contributed from this acquisition, including a highly experienced team, international network assets and a deep roster of multinational clients, will help us deliver on our purpose of connecting people across organizations around the world and to every application in the cloud.”



The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter 2019 subject to obtaining the required regulatory approvals.









ACI operates a network connecting all of Canada's provinces, as well as two state-of-the-art data center facilities.



GTT said the acquisition extends its market presence and unique network assets in Canada, including its landing station for GTT Express, the lowest latency transatlantic cable system. The acquisition also adds strategic clients in key vertical markets, including hospitality, retail and financial services.



“ACI’s deep experience in delivering cloud networking services to distributed enterprises in Canada significantly expands GTT’s global presence,” said Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO. “This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to invest in assets and capabilities that enable us to deliver on our purpose of connecting people across organizations and around the world.”



“The combination of ACI and GTT creates a disruptive competitor in the Canadian market,” said Michael Garbe, ACI CEO. “Customers will benefit from access to GTT’s Tier 1 IP network, comprehensive service portfolio, global reach and deep experience in connectivity and managed services. We expect a rapid and smooth integration over the coming months.”



GTT's acquisition of Interoute adds 72K km of European fiber to its transatlantic cables GTT, Interoute, Merger & Acquisitions











Interoute reported revenues of €718 million and adjusted EBITDA of €165 million for the 12 months ending September 30, 2017.







In January 2017, GTT acquired Hibernia Networks and its five subsea cables, including Hibernia Express, the lowest latency transatlantic cable system, and eight cable landing stations, new global points of presence, and key clients in the financial services, media and entertainment, web-centric and service provider segments.



