Google's Cloud TPU v3 Pods set AI training records

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) has set three new performance records in the latest round of the MLPerf benchmark competition.



All three record-setting results ran on Cloud TPU v3 Pods, which are optimized for machine learning. Each of the winning runs used less than two minutes of compute time.



Google says it is the first public cloud provider to outperform on-premise systems when running large-scale, industry-standard ML training workloads of Transformer, Single Shot Detector (SSD), and ResNet-50.



https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/ai-machine-learning/cloud-tpu-pods-break-ai-training-records





