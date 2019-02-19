Google to acquire Elastifile to enable easier petabyte level operations

Google agreed to acquire Elastifile, a start-up provider of scalable, enterprise file storage for the cloud.



Elastifile, which is based in Herzliya, Israel with offices in Santa Clara, California, offers a software-defined approach to managed Network Attached Storage (NAS), enabling organizations to scale performance or capacity without cumbersome overhead.



Elastifile will now be integrated with Google Cloud Filestore.



Google said the combination of Elastifile and Google Cloud will bring traditional workloads into GCP faster and simplify the management and scaling of data and compute intensive workloads. Google also expects this combination will empower businesses to build industry-specific, high performance applications that need petabyte-scale file storage more quickly and easily.



"Helping our customers solve difficult storage challenges for their most critical workloads has enabled these enterprises to unleash the full benefits of the cloud,” said Erwan Menard, CEO at Elastifile. “We’re excited to join Google for the next part of our journey, building on the success we’ve had together over the past two and a half years. File storage is essential to enterprise cloud adoption and, together with Google, we are well-positioned to serve those needs."



Earlier this year, Google launched Elastifile File Service on GCP, a fully-managed version of Elastifile integrated with Google Cloud. Customers like Appsbroker, eSilicon and Forbes have already taken advantage of the latest Elastifile solutions on GCP.



“In recent years, we’ve seen enterprises increasingly deploy traditional applications as well as new performance sensitive applications to the cloud,” said Deepak Mohan, Research Director at IDC. “These applications require on-premises level of performance for latency and consistency alongside of the scalability benefits of the cloud. The acquisition of Elastifile will better enable Google Cloud customers to meet this mix of needs, as they deploy such workloads to the Google Cloud Platform.”



Google said the acquisition enables it to ofer customers "a streamlined, automated migration experience to Google Cloud, and give them access to our full range of database services, from managed open source database offerings to solutions like Cloud Spanner and Cloud Bigtable."

Google agreed to acquire Alooma, a start-up specializing in cloud data migration. Financial terms were not disclosed. Alooma, which is based in Tel Aviv with an office in Redwood City, California, helps enterprise companies streamline database migration in the cloud with an innovative data pipeline tool that enables them to move their data from multiple sources to a single data warehouse. Alooma was backed by Sequoia and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Alooma was co-founded by Yoni Broyde and Yair Weinberger.