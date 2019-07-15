Galileo cites ground infrastructure for ongoing outage

Galileo, the EU's satellite navigation system, cited a technical incident related to its ground infrastructure as a primary cause of an outage that has persisted since Friday, 11 July 2019.



A service recovery time/date has not yet been forecasted.



Galileo is convening an Anomaly Review Board to analyse the exact root cause and to implement recovery actions.



https://www.gsc-europa.eu/news/update-on-the-availability-of-some-galileo-initial-services

