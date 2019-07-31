Fujitsu delivers 5G base station products to NTT DOCOMO

Fujitsu Limited has begun delivery of 5G base station products, comprising of Central Unit (CU, 1) and Radio Unit (RU, 2), to NTT DOCOMO for its commercial 5G network.



The 5G CU products that Fujitsu has started delivering realize the 5G system through a proprietary software design from the company using software-defined radio technology, which can implement different wireless technologies on the same hardware.



The 5G RU products have built-in antennas (which had conventionally been installed externally) equipped with beam forming, enabling efficient network deployments. These RU products have a lineup consisting of 3 types of equipment that support 5G frequencies (the 3.7 GHz band, the 4.5 GHz band, and the 28 GHz band). he products are compliant with the O-RAN fronthaul interface specifications. Using this open interface, Fujitsu's products can connect to various vendors CU/RU products. The products also support 3GPP's (Release 15) specifications.Fujitsu said it has been working with NTT DOCOMO to develop a CU and RUs that comply with the O-RAN fronthaul interface specifications. THiroshi Nakamura, Executive Vice President and Member of the Board of Directors, NTT DOCOMO, states "NTT DOCOMO is leading the O-RAN Alliance and contributing to the creation of specifications for open RAN. By utilizing 5G base station products compliant with open interfaces, we will build a flexible and efficient 5G network that can handle a variety of use cases, including the B2B2X business in the 5G era. We expect that Fujitsu's CU and RU products will contribute to such development. We will continue to expand our 5G network and accelerate the creation of 5G services and markets together with our partners in a variety of industries."