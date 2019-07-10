Expereo opens Cloud Acceleration Hub in Sao Paulo

Expereo, a leading managed SD-WAN, Internet connectivity services and cloud acceleration solutions provider, announced a major infrastructure expansion into the growing Latin America market with the opening of strategically located Cloud Acceleration Hubs in Sao Paulo, Brazil.



Using a network of cloud acceleration hubs to probe public internet traffic, it is possible to simulate user traffic and create a dynamic topology of the internet. Performance metrics such as packet loss, latency, throughput and historical reliability can be accurately recorded. Based on the data gathered, Expereo’s intelligent routing platform (XCA) can identify the most efficient path, not just the shortest path between individual networks, optimising the user experience. In other words, cloud acceleration hubs calculate the best-possible path for transferring information and preventing packet loss.



Sander Barens, CCO at Expereo, comments: “As technology continues to evolve, a surge of new business is taking hold in previously ‘hard to reach’ city hubs around the world. Many global corporations are expanding into Latin America, particularly in Brazil. To succeed, they need guaranteed performance and reliability from their Internet. We see enormous opportunity for the cloud to accelerate economic growth here.





