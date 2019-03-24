ETSI enhances NFV to support 5G

ETSI announce a number of resource management and orchestration enhacements to its NFV specifications for supporting 5G networks.
Specifically, new NFV Release 3 features that closely relate to 5G include:
- Support for network slicing in NFV
- Management over multi-administrative domains, and
- Multi-site network connectivity.
“As a founding partner in 3GPP, ETSI has a major role to play in contributing and aligning specifications and requirements.” says Cristina Badulescu, ETSI ISG NFV Vice-Chair.
ETSI and 3GPP collaboration has been key throughout the specification work of ETSI NFV Release 2 and 3, to ensure interoperability between management systems - covering upper orchestration and management layers, such as network management or application management. The 3GPP-defined management system interacts with ETSI NFV Management and Orchestration (MANO) system to realize the resource management for virtualized Core Network (CN), virtualized Radio Access Network (RAN) and network slicing.
More specifically, in the NFV Release 3, an external touchpoint between the NFV’s Network Service and network slicing was defined - in which the Network Service becomes a composite element of the 3GPP SA5 network slice subnet construct - enabling market implementations to easily combine the 3GPP SA5 Network Resource Model (NRM) with the ETSI NFV Information Model.
