Ericsson: The Next Gen Central Office Foundation for 5G

When we look at how the industry evolves toward cloudification, virtualization and containers, we see that this is really there to support 5G, says Anders Rosengren, Head of Architecture and Technology, Digital Services, Ericsson.



Apart from the cloud infrastructure, carriers must also consider how their network functions will evolve to virtualized and then to cloud-native.



A "2019 Next-Generation Central Office Report" from AvidThink is available for download. It covers the evolution in NGCO, recent trends, and key projects like CORD and VCO, as well as the role of the NGCO in new applications in edge computing and SD-WAN/vCPE.



https://nginfrastructure.com/





