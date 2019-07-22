Equinix opens eleventh data center in Tokyo

Equinix opened its eleventh International Business Exchange™ (IBX) data center in Tokyo, Japan.



The first phase of Equinix TY11 provides a capacity of 950 cabinets and colocation space of approximately 39,800 square feet (approximately 3,700 square meters). Upon completion of the planned future phases, the facility is expected to provide a total capacity of more than 3,500 cabinets and colocation space of more than 153,800 square feet (approximately 14,300 square meters), becoming the largest IBX data center to date in Japan. TY11 is situated in Ariake, a district in Koto ward, which is close to key venues for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.



Equinix now operates a total of 11 data centers in Tokyo and two in Osaka.



In Asia-Pacific, Equinix now operates 42 IBX data centers across 12 markets. Globally, Equinix operates more than 200 IBX data centers across 52 markets and 24 countries.