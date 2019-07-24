Equinix boosts its private cloud network onramp to AWS

Equinix is participating in the launch of the new AWS Direct Connect Service Delivery Program, which allows Equinix customers to use Hosted Connections with 1G, 2G, 5G and 10G capacities on Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric (ECX Fabric). The enhanced capabilities ensure lower latency and higher bandwidth capacities for hybrid cloud architectures on Platform Equinix.
"By offering Dedicated Connections, and Hosted Connections with new 1G up to 10G speeds on ECX Fabric, we are enhancing private cloud connectivity for enterprises to help them accelerate their hybrid cloud transformations," said Kaushik Joshi, Global Managing Director, Strategic Alliances, Equinix.