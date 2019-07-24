Equinix boosts its private cloud network onramp to AWS

Equinix is participating in the launch of the new AWS Direct Connect Service Delivery Program, which allows Equinix customers to use Hosted Connections with 1G, 2G, 5G and 10G capacities on Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric (ECX Fabric). The enhanced capabilities ensure lower latency and higher bandwidth capacities for hybrid cloud architectures on Platform Equinix.





Equinix said the availability of new 1G, 2G, 5G and 10G capacities allows its customers using ECX Fabric to connect to a range of AWS services via AWS Direct Connect locations in the same metro where the customer's infrastructure is located. For other workloads requiring low latency, higher bandwidth and data sovereignty adherence, Equinix customers can use the new higher capacities on ECX Fabric to access all AWS services via AWS Direct Connect locations in metros different from where the customer's infrastructure is located."By offering Dedicated Connections, and Hosted Connections with new 1G up to 10G speeds on ECX Fabric, we are enhancing private cloud connectivity for enterprises to help them accelerate their hybrid cloud transformations," said Kaushik Joshi, Global Managing Director, Strategic Alliances, Equinix.