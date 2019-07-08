Emerson acquires Zedi's cloud SCADA business

Emerson has acquired Zedi’s software and automation businesses. Zedi offers a cloud supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platform that is currently enabling customers to monitor more than 2 million sensors and thousands of devices and applications. Key customers include oil and gas producers. Zedi’s software and automation businesses are based in Calgary, Canada, with approximately 155 employees in North America.



Emerson said that its will combine Zedi’s scalable cloud platform and applications expertise with its own applications, controller, instrumentation and flow metering portfolio, thereby expanding its opportunities across the global oil and gas production market.



“As world energy demand continues to grow, helping our vital oil and gas market customers maximize their resources is a top priority,” said Lal Karsanbhai, executive president of Emerson’s Automation Solutions business. “Through our vast portfolio of automation technologies, we are helping the industry navigate ever-changing market dynamics and operational challenges. The addition of Zedi strengthens our ability to help customers leverage the latest advances from the field to the refinery.”



“Oil and gas producers today are challenged to meet production targets while controlling costs, and they are looking for opportunities to transform operations and make their teams more effective through digital solutions like analytics and mobility,” said Jim Nyquist, group president of Emerson’s systems and solutions business. “This important investment bolsters our portfolio and ability to help Emerson’s customers achieve Top Quartile performance through emerging Industrial Internet of Things technologies.”